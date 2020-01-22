HC directs NIT to hold senatemeeting over student’s plea

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the National Institute of Technology-Warangal to convene a meeting of its senate on Friday to take a call on the plea of a student, who was barred from appearing for exams and classes as he was found consuming ganja.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy instructed the NIT to convey the decision of the senate on the student’s plea to it on Monday. The petitioner, a first year B. Tech student, filed an appeal before the bench seeking a direction to the NIT to permit him to appear for classes.

Referring to the counter affidavit filed by the NIT, the bench observed that it appeared to be questioning the rights of the student to approach the court rather than reasoning the multiple punishments awarded to the student. NIT counsel Mahender Rao told the bench that if the barred student was permitted to appear for classes, it would set a precedent and other students facing similar situation might move the HC seeking similar relief.

But the principles of natural justice provide an opportunity for the aggrieved party to approach the court and the student cannot be deprived of such right, the bench noted. Mr. Rao told the court that the petitioner had an option to appeal over the decision before the senate but instead approached the court.

In that case, the senate could hold a meeting and take a decision on the student’s plea at the earliest, the bench said.