HC directs Labour Dept. to form board for workers in 4 weeks

HYDERABAD

29 January 2021 23:39 IST

Labour Commissioner told to appear for virtual hearing on February 25

Taking exception to the State government not constituting State Level Social Security Board to look after the welfare of workers in unorganised sector, the Telangana High Court directed Labour Commissioner to form the board within four weeks.

The HC also instructed the Labour Commissioner to appear for the virtual hearing on February 25. A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy passed these interim directions while hearing a PIL petition filed by Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Damoder Rajnarsimha.

When the CJ sought to know if the board was constituted as per the law, the Labour department counsel replied that it was under “active consideration” of the government and requested for some more time. “What some more time is required...it is already five months since it was heard last time,” the CJ remarked.

The counsel, further explaining, said the government already nominated two members of the board. The CJ then asked how many members would be there on the board. With the counsel replying that the Board would be comprising 32 members, the CJ said that suggested that the board constitution was apparently not high on the priority of the government.

Observing that non-constitution of the board “was unacceptable”, the bench made it clear to the counsel that the board should be constituted within four weeks. It also instructed that the Labour Commissioner should explain various steps taken by the government to formulate a comprehensive welfare policy for the unorganised labourers.

“The Commissioner should explain the funds available for the welfare of the workers. Other details like how many workers were registered with the Board should be made available,” the CJ said. The plea was posted to February 25 for next hearing.