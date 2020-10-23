HC directs government to repair Golconda fort

HYDERABAD

23 October 2020 21:37 IST

Telangana High Court had directed the State government to immediately stop all constructions within full tank level area of Yellammacheruvu.

Taking up a report in a newspaper suo motu as PIL petition, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said no construction should be allowed in the FTL area of the tank.

Taking up another report of the newspaper as PIL petition, the bench instructed the Central and State governments to initiate steps to repair Golconda fort. The bench summoned the Archaeological Survey of India director to appear before it on November 26.

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court had directed the Banjara Hills police of Hyderabad not to arrest Prasad Veera Potluri in a criminal case registered against him till completion of investigation and filing of final report.

The judge, however, declined to quash the First Information Report of the case as sought by Mr. Prasad. The order said that Mr. Prasad should co-operate with the investigating officer and respond to the notice served by the police under section 41-A of Criminal Procedure Code.

The order said that the police are at liberty to take appropriate steps in accordance with the law if Mr. Prasad did not cooperate with the investigating officer.