HC directive on COVID-19 precaution

Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked all the courts in the State not to insist on the presence of parties, the accused and production of the accused from jails in the backdrop of rising instances of coronavirus in the State.

Steps should be taken to reduce footfall on court premises and adverse orders should not be passed against the parties or the accused who fail to attend the court for the time being, the HC said. All the courts must ensure sanitisers and soaps are available in the toilets on court premises, a circular issued by HC Registrar General A. Venkateswara Reddy said.

It was also directed to maintain hygiene and make masks available in all courts for the staff, litigants and visitors. All the courts were asked to co-ordinate with the District Medical and Health Officers concerned to depute at least two doctors at the district court complexes and other places.

Medical teams should be made available on call so that persons showing symptoms of coronavirus were attended to.