HC direction reunites mother with daughter

A direction from Telangana High Court on Tuesday ended the agonising wait of a single mother to reunite with her two-year-old daughter, who was allegedly sold away by a baby care centre owner.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T. Amarnath Goud directed the Kukatpally police of Cyberabad to hand over the child to her biological mother Shavnarshi Reddy immediately. Brought to the HC by the police, the tiny tot joined the mother who had been running from pillar to post for past several months to secure back her loved one.

Taking a serious note of the inaction of the police in the case, the Bench directed the Kukatpally police to file charge-sheet in the case at the earliest.

Twenty-five-year-old Ms. Shavnarshi Reddy of B.S. Maktha in Begumpet knocked the doors of the HC by filing a habeas corpus petition seeking production of her daughter. She stated in the petition that she was a single parent and admitted her child in a baby care centre in Kukatpally in December 2017 to look after the child as she was preparing for some academic exam.

She entered into an agreement with the centre operator to pay ₹8,000 a month to take care of the baby. The petitioner claimed that she used to visit her daughter now and then. To her shock, she did not find the baby at the centre when she went there in August 2018. The woman stated that she had learnt that her daughter was sold away by the centre operators to a couple and lodged a complaint with the Kukatpally police.

Later, the woman approached the Cyberabad Police Commissioner this January. The Kukatpally police issued a First Information Report following the Commissioner’s direction. According to her, the centre operator and others prepared fabricated documents claiming the girl was not her daughter.

Ms. Shavnarshi Reddy said in the petition that she was prepared to undergo DNA fingerprinting test to substantiate her claim that the girl was her daughter.