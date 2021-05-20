HC declines to stay CBI court order in Acharya case

Justice K. Lakshman on Thursday declined to stay the order issued by CBI court taking cognizance of the charges against retired IAS officer B.P. Acharya in the quid pro quo case involving AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

The judge said the criminal revision case petition filed by the retired official would be adjudicated finally and posted the matter to June 17 for hearing. Meanwhile, the CBI was directed to file detailed counter affidavit in the petition filed by the retired official. The Centre gave consent for the prosecution of Mr. Acharya while the State government declined. He approached the Centre seeking review of the permission it had granted for his prosecution.

Subsequently, he moved the HC which passed an order staying the proceedings of the case in CBI court against him. As the stay order expired, the CBI court passed an order taking cognizance of the charges against him.

He approached the HC again seeking to set aside the CBI court order. Justice K. Lakshman, after hearing the plea, declined to stay the CBI court order.