HC declines to impose restrictionson NY revelry

Telangana govt. told to file compliance report

Instructing the State government to file a compliance report over the Union government’s guidelines to check spread of COVID-19 within four days, the Telangana High Court on Friday declined to impose restrictions on New Year celebrations in the State.

After hearing a batch of PIL and writ petitions related to COVID, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N. Tukaramji said that imposing restrictions depended on the situation prevailing in the State. “The situation in the State is normal,” the bench said and declined to pass any interim restrictions on New Year events.

The bench, however, made it clear that managements of clubs, pubs, bars and hotels should allow only those persons who were fully vaccinated. Staff members working at these places should get COVID-19 tests conducted 48 hours prior to attending to duties.

Earlier, lawyers Chikkudu Prabhakar and K. Pawan Kumar appearing for petitioners contended that the Telangana government issued orders relaxing rules pertaining to sale of liquor for New Year celebrations. If persons attending parties at these places contract COVID, the likelihood of the virus spreading further would be high when they return home where their respective parents and children live.

This might lead to community infection as well as Omicron that is reportedly spreading quickly, they said. They stated that Delhi and Maharashtra governments had already issued stringent restrictions on gatherings of people for NY celebrations.

The bench, however, said that the status report filed by the State Public Health Director claimed that the first dose vaccination was 100% completed covering all people. Even the second dose was completed 66%. The bench also differed with the contentions of the counsels that containment zones should be created for isolation of persons testing positive for COVID-19.

Containment zones would be required only when the number of infected persons was high. Such alarming situation was not prevalent in the State, the bench observed.