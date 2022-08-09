HC closes PIL plea over OU lands

Telangana High Court closed the PIL petition seeking direction for the protection of nearly 8,000 square yards of land of Osmania University from land sharks, with the State government filing status report on the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy closed the plea as the government explained in the report that a charge-sheet was filed by the Amberpet police against the persons accused of grabbing the university land.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad, presenting the status report, told the bench that an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police had investigated the charges of grabbing the university’s land.

A charge-sheet was filed against the five accused in the case. The bench observed that it was not appropriate on the part of the HC to further hear the matter as the law was set in motion with the filing of the charge-sheet. The CJ noted that the HC cannot express any opinion either on the contents raised in the charge-sheet or any other aspect. It was better to leave it to the lower court concerned to deal with the issue, the bench said.