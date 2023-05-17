HC breather for Zenana Hospital

May 17, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Victoria Zenana Hospital building, which was to be demolished this month to make way for a multi-level car parking for the Telangana High Court, appears to be saved for now.

“I have received an oral communication from the office of Telangana Chief Justice that there will be no demolition for the time being and the case will be reconsidered,” said heritage activist Sajjad Shahid, who had written to the CJ, requesting to reconsider the status of the heritage building.

An earlier letter issued by the High Court was to raze the building and flatten the ground by May 23 to hand over the land for the construction of a car parking space to accommodate 600 vehicles. “I am grateful that the court considered my plea and stopped the demolition,” said Mr.Shahid of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

The court ruling on April 4, 2023, had set the stage for demolition of the historic building. “Since the government has already granted sanction for demolition of the H-block, the Registry is directed to take immediate steps for demolition of the old building and keep the premises ready for commencement of construction of parking block,” said the order. This triggered unease among heritage activists in the city as the building was already delisted a decade earlier.