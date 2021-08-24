HC asks whether govt. is planning to revoke GO 111

HYDERABAD

24 August 2021 20:35 IST

‘Precious time of the court would be wasted if contentions pertaining to the GO are heard if the government eventually decides to revoke the GO’

Telangana High Court on Tuesday sought to know from the State government if it had any plans to revoke GO 111 which was issued in 1996 prohibiting erection of high-rise structures in the catchment areas of Himayathsagar and Osmansagar.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy instructed Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao to clarify with the government if the latter contemplated revoking of the GO. During the hearing of a couple of writ petitions and a PIL plea on matters relating to GO 111, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy cited a Telugu daily report which said the Chief Minister reportedly mooted the proposal of revoking the said GO. Though the judge could not specify the exact date of the report published, the CJ observed it was better to ascertain if the State government had any such plans since the HC was hearing pleas related to the same matter. The bench hinted that the precious time of the court would be wasted if contentions pertaining to the GO were heard if the government eventually decides to revoke the GO.

AAG J. Ramchander Rao said he was not sure of the veracity of the report but would secure a specific clarification from the Chief Minister on the matter by Wednesday. The said news item appeared in Telugu daily Namasthe Telangana, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy said. The bench wanted senior officers from the State government and HMDA to be present for the virtual proceedings on Wednesday to assist the court in adjudication of the matters.

Earlier, the bench took serious exception to a voluminous report filed by the AAG pertaining to details of the parcels of land not coming under catchment area in Kokapet. The 87 parcels of lands owned by 377 individuals were spread over 948 acres, the AAG stated. However, the reports comprising copies of ‘pahani’ were in Telugu.

The CJ said since she was not familiar with Telugu it would be difficult to understand what the records were all about. “It makes no sense to the court...Why did you do this...we are very confused...” the CJ said addressing the AAG. The CJ declined to give three days of time sought by the AAG who eventually assured to place before the court the records in English by Wednesday.

“There is no point in adjudicating the PIL plea and writ petitions when the government is thinking of revoking GO 11,” the CJ remarked. Lawyer Vivek Reddy, appearing for one of the petitioners, informed the court that State government had recently accorded permission to high-rise buildings in nearly 50 acres of lands abutting Kokapet lake which were recently auctioned.

Referring to the matter, the CJ said the “government would act with alacrity if it wanted to and it would not act if it did not want to act”. On one hand, the government appointed a consultant to evolve a plan for comprehensive development of Kokapet lands and on the other, it would sit on the requests of other land owners seeking permission, the bench observed.