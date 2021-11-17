HC asks police not to take coercive steps against builder

Justice G. Sri Devi of Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the Narsingi police of Cyberabad commissionerate not to take any coercive steps against S. Sreedhar Rao, a builder and owner of Sandhya Convention in Gachchibowli, in a criminal case registered against him.

Mr. Rao filed a criminal petition in the HC seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) issued against him in alleged case of cheating. Lawyer Dammalapati Srinivas appeared on behalf of Mr. Rao before the judge and stated that the case was booked against his client on false charges.

Earlier, the Raidurg police of Cyberabad arrested him in a separate case on charges of cheating and presented him before a local court. The magistrate issued a bail order to him stating that the police did not issue notice to the accused Sreedhar Rao as per the procedure under section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao moved the HC seeking to quash the FIR issued by Narsingi police and got an order instructing the police not to initiate any coercive steps against him.