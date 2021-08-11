HC asks govt. plans on COVID preparedness, GO 111

HYDERABAD

11 August 2021 22:12 IST

Panel made no headway in studying building permissions in catchment areas of Himayathsagar and Osmansagar, says court

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the high-power committee appointed by the State government to study issues relating to GO 111 not filing any report so far.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, hearing a batch of writ petitions on matters relating to GO 111, said the committee failed to accomplish the task assigned to it. It would be better to disband the committee since it had not made any headway in coming out with the analysis and study of GO 111 even after five years, the bench observed.

GO 111 was issued by the then State government of undivided Andhra Pradesh State in 1996. As per its provisions, no industries or high-rise structures were not allowed to spring up in the catchment areas of Himayathsagar and Osmansagar lakes, the two main drinking water sources to the State capital of Hyderabad.

Some writ petitions were filed seeking strict implementation of GO 111. Some pleas challenged the GO questioning its practicality while others petitions sought deletion of their villages or localities from the purview of the GO.

The government constituted a high-power committee. Along with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Municipal Administration secretary Arvind Kumar and Dana Kishore of Water Board were members of the committee. Assuring swift action on the matter, the government counsel sought time to file status report. The matter was posted to Monday for next hearing.

The bench, hearing a batch of PIL pleas on COVID-19 related issues, directed the State government to take steps ensuring that unnecessary crowding of people did not take place during the ensuing Vinayaka Chaviti and other festivals and events. The bench wanted the government to file reports on sero surveillance it had conducted in the State.

In the backdrop of reports about rising coronavirus cases and in the event of third wave of COVID-19, the government should have an action plan to tackle the situation, the bench said.