HC advocate booked for misbehaving with woman inside court premises

May 03, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The She Teams of Hyderabad Police booked a case against a High Court advocate and former government pleader for allegedly harassing and stalking a woman inside the court premises.

Officials said that the woman, an employee at the High Court, claimed that A. Sanjay Kumar has been misbehaving with her within the court premises by forcing her to provide sexual favours, stalking her on a daily basis, and blackmailing her using his influence.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the She Teams immediately launched an investigation into the allegations. We are also providing support and legal advice to ensure her rights are protected. An FIR has been registered against Sanjay Kumar under Sections 354,354D,506 of the IPC, at the Charminar police,” said the officials.

For assistance or reporting incidents, contact the She Teams helpline at WhatsApp at 9490616555.

