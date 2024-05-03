ADVERTISEMENT

HC advocate booked for misbehaving with woman inside court premises

May 03, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The She Teams of Hyderabad Police booked a case against a High Court advocate and former government pleader for allegedly harassing and stalking a woman inside the court premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that the woman, an employee at the High Court, claimed that A. Sanjay Kumar has been misbehaving with her within the court premises by forcing her to provide sexual favours, stalking her on a daily basis, and blackmailing her using his influence. 

“Upon receiving the complaint, the She Teams immediately launched an investigation into the allegations. We are also providing support and legal advice to ensure her rights are protected. An FIR has been registered against Sanjay Kumar under Sections 354,354D,506 of the IPC, at the Charminar police,” said the officials. 

For assistance or reporting incidents, contact the She Teams helpline at WhatsApp at 9490616555.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US