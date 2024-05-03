GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC advocate booked for misbehaving with woman inside court premises

May 03, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The She Teams of Hyderabad Police booked a case against a High Court advocate and former government pleader for allegedly harassing and stalking a woman inside the court premises.

Officials said that the woman, an employee at the High Court, claimed that A. Sanjay Kumar has been misbehaving with her within the court premises by forcing her to provide sexual favours, stalking her on a daily basis, and blackmailing her using his influence. 

“Upon receiving the complaint, the She Teams immediately launched an investigation into the allegations. We are also providing support and legal advice to ensure her rights are protected. An FIR has been registered against Sanjay Kumar under Sections 354,354D,506 of the IPC, at the Charminar police,” said the officials. 

For assistance or reporting incidents, contact the She Teams helpline at WhatsApp at 9490616555.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.