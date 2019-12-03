HawkEye downloaded 1 lakh times in five days

Following the rape and murder of the 27-year-old vet in Shamshabad last week, the HawkEye app of Telangana police has seen its biggest surge in downloads.

A senior official told The Hindu that the app has been downloaded 1 lakh times in the past few days since the incident. Even offices in Cyberabad were learnt to have sent messages to their employees, asking them to stay alert and keep the HawkEye app ready for use when needed.

“Irrespective of gender, one must download the HawkEye mobile application for their safety. When in distress, if a person presses SOS button, it will alert select contacts and police officers concerned,” the officer said, adding that so far over 26 lakh people have downloaded the app.

Dial 100

Meanwhile, the police are reiterating its Dial 100 slogan, asking citizens to not hesitate before calling the emergency number in times of distress.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said, “It is noticed that, issues with the mobiles, due to the ANDROID Ver.10 and IOS Ver.13 have been raised. We are following it up & in few hours these issues will resolved & latest patch will b released. We will update d status again with all means (sic).”