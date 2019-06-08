Hawala racket busted, ₹1.40 crore seized

A hawala racket was busted and ₹1.40 crore was seized by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (central zone) team from four persons on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force team kept tabs on the movement of the accused in the illegal money transfer racket.
Police arrested Pavlura Murali Chowdary (33), a civil contractor from Yousufguda, S. Rajesh (34), an accountant from Tarnaka. The duo worked for Nirvighn & Company.
Katuri Jagadish (34), a dentist from Ongole, and P. Srinu (40), a cabbie from Yousufguda, were also held.
Two sedan cars, used for transporting money, and five mobile phones were seized from them. The accused along with the seized cash were handed over to the Income Tax Department for further probe.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor