Hawala racket busted, ₹1.40 crore seized

A hawala racket was busted and ₹1.40 crore was seized by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (central zone) team from four persons on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force team kept tabs on the movement of the accused in the illegal money transfer racket.

Police arrested Pavlura Murali Chowdary (33), a civil contractor from Yousufguda, S. Rajesh (34), an accountant from Tarnaka. The duo worked for Nirvighn & Company.

Katuri Jagadish (34), a dentist from Ongole, and P. Srinu (40), a cabbie from Yousufguda, were also held.

Two sedan cars, used for transporting money, and five mobile phones were seized from them. The accused along with the seized cash were handed over to the Income Tax Department for further probe.