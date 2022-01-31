Have comorbidities? Get a booster shot at home

Hyderabad

31 January 2022 22:57 IST

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to senior citizens with co-morbidities in the safety of their respective homes.

A statement from GHMC on Monday informed that those with other ailments seeking booster dose may call its helpline 040-21111111 to get the jab at home.

The government has approved the booster dose for persons over 60 years of age. In view of this, those with comorbidities, who are concerned about visiting primary health centers or vaccination centers, may call the helpline and ask for the vaccine.

A mobile vaccination team will visit the homes of such persons and offer the shot, the statement informed.

GHMC’s mobile centres have, so far, set up vaccination camps at several locations in the city as part of the drive, where the unvaccinated could visit and get the dose. This is the first time that home vaccination is being offered.