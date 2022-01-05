Have a question about IP? Ask Rachit

As the face of IP savvy culture, Rachit the mascot will extend support to students, startups, MSMEs

Rachit, the mascot, will be the face of Telangana initiatives on the Intellectual Property (IP) front.

IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao unveiled the mascot on Wednesday, in the presence of several of his Cabinet colleagues, at a function at Dr. MCR HRD Institute. An initiative of the State government that the Resolute Group of Companies service arm Resolute4ip has powered, the mascot’s launch is part of a larger objective of ‘IP4ALL’ and to provide a forum for all stakeholders to connect and get solutions on IPR.

Rachit will advocate creativity, innovation and IP protection in today’s world and work towards creating an IP savvy culture in Telangana. Delhi Public School, Nacharam, the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Rocksalt are partners in the initiative, a release shared by Mr.Rao’s office said.

IP buddy Rachit, as a service, has a WhatsApp number 83411-10413 that students, startups, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, innovators, individuals, researchers and industry can access round the clock seeking answers and solutions pertaining to IP. Rachit will assist stakeholders in their IP services and registrations thus adding value to their business and academic pursuits, the release said.

At another level, the initiative is also to certify students, startups, MSMEs and interested stakeholders as IP ambassadors for their institutions and companies. As many as 10,000 IP ambassadors certification are planned to be issued by March 31, 2023.

With the recent launch of the National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission by the Centre’s DPIIT, it has become even more imperative to spread IP awareness in schools, colleges and among all stakeholders. The Centre has set a target of sensitising one million students, in Classes 8-12, on IPRs across the country, the release said.

Ministers Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Srinivas Goud and Malla Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Industries, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Resolute Group of Companies chairman Raminder Singh Soin, DPS chairman M.Komraiah and FTCCI president Bhaskar Reddy participated in the programme.