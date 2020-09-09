Hassle-free start to EAMCET (engg.)

In the absence of public transport, delay of a few minutes condoned

Amid COVID-19 protocols, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 for engineering stream began on Wednesday.

The computer-based test will continue on September 10, 11 and 14 at designated centres of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The first session was held from 9 am to noon and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Several students reached late by a few minutes at the exam centres due to the non-availability of public transport. Students coming from nearby districts and villages had a problem in reaching on time.

However, officials were considerate enough to allow them if they were late by a few minutes much to the delight of the candidates.

Impressive turnout

Despite the transport hurdles, the percentage of candidates appearing for the exam stood at an impressive rate. Students had to carry mask and hand sanitiser. However, arrangements were made for sanitisers at the exam centres.

T. Papi Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), said 13,909 candidates appeared out of the 17,885 in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In the morning session, 7,415 out of 8,602 registered candidates in Telangana appeared while in Andhra Pradesh, 6,365 appeared out of the 9,227 registered candidates.

In the afternoon session, 7,140 out of 8,401 registered in Telangana appeared while in AP 6,769 candidates out of 9,484 registered took the exam.

Activists held

NSUI activists led by State president Venkat Balmoor distributed masks and sanitisers at some centres. However, police detained them, saying they had no permission to distribute them given the risks involved to candidates.

Later, they were released.