Hashish oil seized

The L B Nagar Special Operations Team on Thursday apprehended two alleged drug peddlers and seized from their possession three litres of hashish oil, a light commercial vehicle and two mobiles phones.
According to police, the accused are T Santhosh Kumar (36), a resident of Kukatpally and a fruit seller, and P Veerabhadra (28), a daily wage earner and resident of KPHB. He is in Santhosh’s employment. Raju, another accused who allegedly is the hashish oil supplier, is absconding.
Santhosh allegedly bought a light commercial vehicle to run his fruit selling operation. During one of his trips, the accused allegedly came in contact with Raju, who is a supplier of ganja. Raju paid Santhosh a handsome amount to transport ganja from Narsipatnam to Nizamabad.The accused then allegedly bought between 20 kg and 30 kg of ganja from him at least twice and sold it to customers.
Since checking for contraband had intensified, they allegedly started to transport hashish oil, instead of ganja.
According to police, the accused bought the three litres of hashish oil for ₹2.70 lakh so that they could sell it to customers for ₹4,000 for 10 ml. On Thursday, the accused were arrested as they approached the Outer Ring Road in the Abdullapurmet Police Station Limits.
A case was booked against the accused.
