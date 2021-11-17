Haryana youth who banked on SBI for ATM frauds in police net

Three others in the network on the run

Five fraudsters literally owned the slogan of State Bank of India, ‘the banker to every Indian’, while cashing in on its advantages and challenges to officially loot at least ₹5 lakh through its automated teller machines.

Md. Irshad, Md. Asim, Rizwan, Mustak and Asif, all hailing from Palwal of Haryana, had accounts in banks other than SBI. They honed a successful technique to withdraw cash, but the bank records would still show ‘failed transaction’. As a result, the fraudsters would earn a 100% return on their investment, officially, and in a matter of transaction day plus five days, as per Reserve Bank of India’s policy for failed ATM transactions.

“They initiate a genuine transaction. Just when the ATM is dispensing the notes, they would switch off the machine in the back. They get the requested cash, but the bank record shows it as a failed transaction,” South Zone DCP Gajarao Bhupal explained.

Then they would approach bank officials and file a complaint for resolution and those were duly addressed.

But, why SBI?

Mr. Bhupal said the fraudsters banked on three aspects: “One, SBI has the largest network of ATMs. Two, most of its ATMs or isolated ATMs are not manned by a security guard. And, the communication between different banks, in case of verification, for resolution of failed transactions would take longer time.”

In the past three months, the gang has performed transactions in 42 ATMs across the three police commissionerates in the city. Their successful operations for nearly two years are in other cities too.

But the Hussaini Alam branch ATM in Charminar police limits, which showed ‘genuine-fraud’ transactions to the tune of ₹53,000 between August 20 and September 9, was the lead. Reportedly, the bank approached police with the complaint.

Mr. Bhupal said the police are in touch with the bank authorities for measures to prevent such future frauds.

While the five have been arrested, a team is looking for three more offenders in the network. In all, 11 ATM cards, three auto-rickshaws, a two-wheeler were seized by the police.