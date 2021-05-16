Hyderabad

Haryana Nagrik Sangh provides oxygen concentrators, cylinders

The Haryana Nagrik Sangh of Hyderabad has decided to help COVID-19 patients by providing oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders free of cost.

President of the organisation, Anjani Kumar Agarwal said they have 50 medical oxygen concentrators and cylinders and added that they were providing them free of cost to the patients of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts for a period of one week. He also said that 10 doctors, who are members of their organisation, were also offering round-the-clock, free online and phone consultation.

The Sangh was also delivering medicines at the doorsteps of the patients free of cost.

Organisation vice-president Purushotham Agarwal, secretary Ashok Kumar Singhal, joint secretary Vipin Singhania, treasurer Krishna Dalmiya and former president Ram Goel handed over medical oxygen concentrators and cylinders to the family members of the COVID-positive persons, a press release said.

