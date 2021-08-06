Haryana girl leads the IPS Dikshant Parade

Ranjeeta Sharma becomes the fifth woman to command the Passing Out Parade in Hyderabad

Ranjeeta Sharma, an Indian Police Service probationer from Faridabad of Haryana, was the cynosure of all eyes on Friday morning as she is the fifth woman in the history of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, to command the Dikshant Parade (Passing Out Parade) considered to be the prestigious honour for any IPS probationer.

She is also the first lady officer (P) to bag IPS Association’s Sword of Honour for the Best Outdoor Probationer and the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s Revolver for the Best All-round IPS Probationer of the 72nd batch of IPS, apart from several other trophies. Ms. Sharma was allotted Rajasthan cadre.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai presided over the Dikshant Parade and formally inducted the probationers into the mainstream, after nearly two years of strenuous training. He also inducted 33 foreign officers, including 12 from Royal Bhutan police, 10 from Nepal, eight from the Maldives and five from Mauritius, who had completed their training at the NPA and would head back to their home country.

Addressing the newly commissioned officers, the Union Minister of State said that more than 2,000 police officers were martyred in the line of duty and they must remember their sacrifices.

Congratulating the officers, Mr. Rai said that passing out parade iwas a proud moment for every officer who wish to serve the nation. He also congratulated Ms Sharma and other trophy winners for their achievements during the training.

“I’m told that there are 33 women officers in this batch. I hope to see more and more women joining the services to protect the law of the land,” he said, adding that every officer should maintain high standards in their lives.

He said that interactions Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 1and July 31, with the IPS probationers, was very inspiring and their words would further help them in their careers.

The 144 IPS probationers of the latest batch, including 23 women, who began their basic training on 16 December 2019, participated in the Dikshant Parade, along with them, 34 foreign officials.