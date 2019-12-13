‘Harness technologies for Army’

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conferred engineering degrees on 64 officers of Degree Engineering Course (DE-100) and Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-32) during the convocation ceremony at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Thursday.

Addressing the newly-graduate officers, she asked them to constantly remind themselves that they belong to an era where old concepts were being cracked, established paradigms being refined and hierarchies being restructured.

“Rapid advances in technology are relentlessly fuelling all these changes at a rate that is both awesome and exhilarating. Your challenge is to harness these technologies for the Army and ensure that maximum benefits are accrued,” she said.

The ceremony was attended by senior dignitaries from the military and civil administration.

The affiliation of MCEME with JNTU-Hyderabad for conferring B. Tech degrees empowers the officers to undertake confidently the challenging tasks of providing effective combat engineering support to the Indian Army during both peace and war, a statement said.

Commandant of MCEME TSA Narayanan said that the college has recently linked up with the National Knowledge Network and was in the process of setting up procedures to harness the large knowledge pool existing in premier education institutions such as IIsT, IIsM, ISB, JNU and JNTU-Hyderabad.

The award winners include Captain Narendra Gora (DGEME Trophy); Captain Mahendra Singh Negi, Captain Chirag Chhabra, Captain Patil Tejashri Jaysing, Captain Dhirendra Kumar Rao (Best Project (DE-100); Lt Jung Bhadur Singh, Lt Nitin Kaushik, Lt Rabindra Kumar Patro, Lt Abdul Asif (Best Project (TES-32); Lt Anupam Mishra (GOC-in-C ARTRAC Trophy); Captain Mahendra Singh Negi and Lt Anupam Mishra (DGEME Gold Medal) and Lt Anupam Mishra (GOC-in-C ARTRAC, Best Student Book Prize & Certificate).