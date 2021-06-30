Haritha Haram to begin from today

HYDERABAD

30 June 2021 22:03 IST

Target to plant 19.91 crore saplings across the State

The seventh phase of the Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme aimed towards mass afforestation in Telangana State is all set to begin from Thursday onwards.

The 10-day programme will be formally launched by Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy together with Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao at the reserve forest area abutting the Outer Ring Road near Amberpet Kalan on Thursday.

As part of the event, the urban forest park developed by the HMDA in Amberpet Kalan will be inaugurated. This year during Haritha Haram, it is targeted to plant 19.91 crore saplings across the State, which, if completed, will exceed the Haritha Haram target of 230 crore saplings, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said.

Advertising

Advertising

The programme began in 2015, with the target of 230 crore plantations within five years’ time. Funds to the tune of ₹ 5,591 crore have been spent on Haritha Haram since 2015. In the seventh phase, focus will be mainly on the multi-level avenue plantations, in order to green and beautify the State and national highways, and panchayat raj roads. Also to be accorded importance are Miyawaki plantations akin to the Yadadri model wherever possible.

A total of 25 crore saplings are available for plantation in the 15,241 nurseries across the State for the current phase. Each household will be given six saplings and entrusted with the responsibility of their survival as part of the 10-day drive during Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes, a statement from the Forest department said on Wednesday. Besides government and private vacant plots, educational institutions will be identified for planting the saplings, it said.

Forest lands will be identified in all areas and measures will be taken for forest revival and rejuvenation. Plans will be drawn for forest rejuvenation forest block wise in the stewardship of the district Collector.

Other departments involved in the Haritha Haram programme will be given technical support by the Forest department. Decision has been taken to implement the amended Panchayat Raj Act to ensure 85 per cent survival rate, the note said. During the last six phases, a total of 220.7 crore saplings have been planted, of which 159.88 crore have been planted outside the forests and 60.81 crore inside. A total of 109 urban forest parks are being developed, of which 53 have already been completed. The remaining 56 are in various stages, and are expected to be ready by next year. Special emphasis will be laid on development of greenery in the permitted layouts too, the note said.