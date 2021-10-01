Haritha Haram saplings have 85-95% survival rate: CM

₹6,555 crore spent on improving green cover so far

The State government has claimed the survival rate of saplings planted under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme at 85% to 95% so far, and targets in forest areas and outside have been crossed except for rejuvenation of plantation through the root stock with the help of watershed.

Speaking during the short discussion on Haritha Haram in the Assembly on Friday after the reply by Minister for Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that against the target of planting 230 crore saplings so far, 20.64 crore saplings were planted in forest areas, 14.5 crore in the GHMC and HMDA areas and 162.77 crore outside the forest and other areas.

Besides, saplings were also planted in avenues called block plantation, urban and rural parks and institutions. However, of the 80 crore target to rejuvenate plantation through root stock in the forest areas, the achievement was 42.42 crore and the work on rejuvenating the remaining root stock plantation was in progress.

He explained that per capita tree presence in India was very low at 28 against 10,163 in Canada, 4,964 in Greenland, 3,266 in Australia, 699 in USA, 203 in France, 143 in Ethiopia, 130 in China and 47 in UK and the Haritha Haram programme taken up by the government was in that direction. Of the 2.75 crore acres of land mass in Telangana, after the transfer of 7 mandals to Andhra Pradesh, forest land is 66.25 lakh acres as per records, although the green cover was much less.

On expenditure for Haritha Haram, the Chief Minister said that ₹6,555 crore was spent on the programme so far, including ₹1,112 crore from budget, ₹1,320 crore from Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds, ₹3,673 crore from National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, ₹367 crore from HMDA and ₹83 crore from GHMC. In addition, ₹1,256 crore was also available from out the green budget of gram panchayats (₹415.5 crore) and urban local bodies (₹841 crore).

On the development of rural parks – ‘palle prakruti vanalu’, the Chief Minister said 19,472 habitations have such parks spread over 13,657 acres now. At mandal level – ‘bruhat prakruti vanalu’, parks were developed in 526 mandals over 71,178 acres and it towns and cities 53 out of 109 urban parks planned over 75,740 acres were completed.

On CAMPA funds, the CM said that Centre had nothing do with the money as the amount was deposited by States in lieu of acquisition of forest land. Of the ₹4,675 crore deposited by Telangana so far, the Centre had released ₹3,109 crore after deducting 10% for no reason.