Harish’s convoy meets with accident, Minister safe

SIDDIPET

20 June 2021 22:15 IST

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao had a lucky escape on Sunday night when some vehicles hit each other from behind as a wild boar came on the road all of a sudden. According to sources, some wild boars came on the road at Bandaram in Kondapaka mandal and one of it came under the Minister’s pilot vehicle. The driver applied brake all of a sudden thereby forcing all others to apply brakes. A bullet proof vehicle coming fast could not be controlled and hit the vehicle in which Mr. Harish Rao was travelling. Driver and gunmen were injured in the incident and they were immediately shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. The Minister went to the city in another vehicle.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has phoned to Mr Harish Rao and enquired how the accident took place.

Advertising

Advertising