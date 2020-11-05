Harish warns Trident Sugars management

Company told to pay arrears before Nov. 18

Minister T. Harish Rao warned management of Trident Sugars located in Zaheerabad to pay arrears of ₹12.74 cr. to farmers before Nov. 18 or face action under the Revenue Recovery Act (RR Act). In a meeting held with farmers, officials and management representatives at MCR HRD in Hyderabad on Thursday, he said that the govt. can not be a mute spectator if injustice is meted out to farmers. “We are creating industry-friendly environment and at this juncture farmers being neglected by industry will not be tolerated. Interests of about 9,000 farmers is at stake. The factory management lost farmers trust and its the responsibility of the company to create confidence among them. Release arrears of ₹5 crore on Nov. 11 and ₹8 crore on Nov. 18. Any violation will be dealt with firmly and action will be initiated under the RR Act,” the Minister said in the meeting.

He álso wanted the company representatives to go in for agreements with farmers for sugar cane growing in a transparent manner. Management representatives have promised to pay the arrears on the said dates as instructed by the Minister

Lok Sabha members B.B. Patil, K Prabhakar Reddy, Principal Secretary Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary, Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy and others were present.