Harish to rescue of pregnant migrant worker

With the intervention of Minister T. Harish Rao, a pregnant migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, who was in need of urgent medical care, was admitted to the government medical college hospital at Siddipet and was treated there. Now, her condition is stable.

Sushma alias Susmita and Surendra Narner are from Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. Long ago, they migrated to Hyderabad for a living. The lockdown turned their lives upside down, literally. There was no money in hand. In addition, Sushma is three months pregnant.

Not seeing any hope in near future, Surendra, his wife and two other women started walking to their native district, about 700 km from Hyderabad.

They began their journey on Tuesday and, after walking for about 15 km, a lorry driver agreed to take them to Kamareddy district. However, after sensing a police check post, the driver dropped them at Ramayampet in Medak district.

There, Sushma developed bleeding. Seeing her condition, the police shifted her to the government hospital in an ambulance. The doctors conducted scanning for her and felt that she needed treatment immediately .

It was about 11 p.m. Coming to know of this through some source, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao got her shifted to the government medical college hospital at Siddipet.

“My wife’s bleeding was controlled and she is safe. We request the Minister to send us to our native place at the earliest as my wife is pregnant,” said Surendra.

On Thursday, Mr. Harish Rao met Sushma at the medical college hospital and enquired about her health. He promised to give them all support and send them to their native place after the lockdown was lifted.