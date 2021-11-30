Harish Rao wants R&B to expedite construction of medical colleges

Reviews progress of upcoming super speciality hospital in Warangal district

Health Minister T. Harish Rao has directed officials to expedite the construction of new medical colleges and said they should be in tune with the recommendations of the National Medical Commission.

He said the State government wants to ensure that medical help reaches the remote areas at the earliest and so, it is establishing a medical college in each district. Officials should, therefore, work keeping the government’s motive in mind.

In a review meeting with the officials of the Health and R&B departments, the Minister reviewed the progress of the construction of the super speciality hospital in Warangal and eight medical colleges sanctioned in various districts. He said the space should be utilised properly and future expansion needs must be kept in mind.

Mr. Harish Rao said health and medical education were priorities of the government after water and employment so that maximum people benefit. Senior officials of Health and R&B departments and KNR University of Health Science Vice-Chancellor Karunakar Reddy were among those present.