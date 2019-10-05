Harish Rao unhappy with electricity officials

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao took officials of the power department to task when locals complained about their problems. The incident took place at Kohir mandal headquarters on Friday.

Mr. Rao participated in various programmes in the district in Zaheerabad constituency limits. As part of which, he visited Kohir. The public complained about frequent power cuts in their area stating that officials are not responding despite repeated complaints.

Reacting over this, Mr. Rao took the assistant engineer and divisional engineer to task and instructed them to improve the performance in the next 15 days. He warned them that they would be suspended if the performance is not improved.

Stating that huge funds are being released to Zaheerabad area, the Minister said that work is not progressing at the expected pace. He directed the officials to complete the work on a war-footing and that any laxity would not be tolerated.

The Minister inaugurated SC, ST Hostel for Polytechnic students at Ranzole. He also laid foundation stone for the road work of ₹7 crore from Ranzole to Bidar crossroad, ₹3 crore for high-mast and butter-fly lights. Similarly CC roads and drain work would also be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹4.75 crore.

MLAs P Manick Rao, Ch. Kranthi Kiran, MLC Fareeduddin, Joint Collector Nikhila and others participated in the programme.

Later in the day, the Minister reviewed the development activities in the municipality.