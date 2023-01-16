Harish Rao takes stock of arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit

January 16, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday took stock of the arrangements being made for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled visit to Khammam to inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) on January 18.

The Chief Minister will formally launch the second phase of “Kanti Velugu”, the State-wide mega eye screening programme, during his visit to Khammam on Wednesday.

Mr. Harish Rao along with Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar and others on Monday visited the IDOC and reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.