ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Rao takes stock of arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit

January 16, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday took stock of the arrangements being made for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled visit to Khammam to inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) on January 18.

The Chief Minister will formally launch the second phase of “Kanti Velugu”, the State-wide mega eye screening programme, during his visit to Khammam on Wednesday.

Mr. Harish Rao along with Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar and others on Monday visited the IDOC and reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US