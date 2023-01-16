HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Harish Rao takes stock of arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit

January 16, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday took stock of the arrangements being made for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled visit to Khammam to inaugurate the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) on January 18.

The Chief Minister will formally launch the second phase of “Kanti Velugu”, the State-wide mega eye screening programme, during his visit to Khammam on Wednesday.

Mr. Harish Rao along with Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar and others on Monday visited the IDOC and reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.