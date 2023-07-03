Harish Rao participates in Doctors Day celebrations, advocates social dignity

July 03, 2023 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister Harish Rao emphasised the social dignity associated with only three professions — doctors, soldiers, and farmers, and regretted that doctors are often remembered only when people are unwell.

Participating in the Doctors’ Day celebrations held by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana State on Sunday, he applauded the dedication and tireless efforts of the doctor fraternity in saving lives. Promising that the government will soon reach a decision regarding the construction of a new building for the IMA branch, he acknowledged the pivotal role played by doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. B.N. Rao, president of IMA Telangana State, proposed the implementation of a family doctor concept similar to the one followed in the United States. He highlighted the significant advantages this approach would bring to the healthcare sector. Dr. Rao also discussed the State government’s ban on private practice, asserting that private practice is not inherently wrong, but rather a right to earn. However, he emphasised that those who neglect their professional duties in favour of private practice are the ones at fault.

The event concluded with a prestigious award ceremony, where doctors from various hospitals were recognised for their exceptional service. Among the esteemed awardees were Dr. B Nagendar, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, Dr. T Usha Rani, Superintendent of Niloufer Hospital, Dr. P Shashikala Reddy, Principal of Osmania Medical College, and Dr. Ranga Reddy Burri, president of the Infection Control Academy, among others.

