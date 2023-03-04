ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Rao lauds doctors from UK for performing complex heart surgeries on children at NIMS

March 04, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated March 05, 2023 04:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Harish Rao, on Saturday, congratulated the team of doctors who came from United Kingdom to perform a few complex heart surgeries on children at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

The doctors, headed by heart surgeon Dr. Venkat Ramana Dannapaneni, performed a total of nine complex heart surgeries on children. Each surgery was done by a team of 20 doctors which included doctors from Niloufer and NIMS.

Such surgeries are happening at a government hospital for the second time after AIIMS in New Delhi, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that in Telangana, every year, there are a total of 6 lakh child births, out of which about 6,000 children develop heart problems. Due to lack of facilities, about 1,000 children die every year. “To avoid that, we have taken up such a programme where government hospitals save lives,” he said and appealed to doctors from Telugu States residing in foreign countries to come forward and serve their home State.

Later, the doctors from UK, who performed the surgeries, thanked the government of Telangana for inviting them to Hyderabad and also appreciated the services being provided at government hospitals, including NIMS.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US