Harish Rao is new president of Exhibition Society

‘Popularise Numaish with government help’

The managing committee of Exhibition Society has elected Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao as the new president of the society that organises annal ‘Numaish’ or the All India Industrial Exhibition in January-February every year.

The managing committee met Mr. Rao at his residence here on Saturday and thanked him on being elected president of the society. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harish Rao said he would put all efforts to lead the exhibition society on the path of progress.

Former Minister Eatala Rajender, now in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held the position since 2014 and quit it in June this year after he was dropped from the Cabinet, which led to his resignation from Assembly and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Incidentally, Mr. Rajender was also Finance Minister when the reigns of the society were handed over to him. Mr. Rao asked the members to work for popularising Numaish further with the government cooperation and for providing quality education in the educational institutions run by the society to improve the employability of the students.