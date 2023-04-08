Harish Rao inaugurates renovated Nature Cure Hospital in Hyderabad

April 08, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated April 09, 2023 02:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Nature Cure Hospital at Ameerpet. The State government spent about ₹10 crore on the upgrade, which include state-of-the-art inpatient and outpatient services in new blocks.

Established in Hyderabad in 1949, the hospital has built a reputation for successfully treating patients with serious illnesses, but its infrastructure was not up to the mark. Mr. Rao said many remembered the hospital by the services it offered during the pandemic. “Quarantine services with nutritious food thrice a day and medicines were provided to over 8,000 people, and over 30,000 RT-PCR tests were conducted.”

Mr. Rao added that it was a matter of pride that graduates from the College of Naturopathy attached to Nature Cure Hospital were working in reputable institutions across India. It was unfortunate that the hospital was neglected by earlier regimes.

A team of 16 trained doctors assisted by interns from the attached Gandhi Naturopathic Medical College are available at the hospital for treatments, including manipulative therapy and acupuncture; hydrotherapy; chromotherapy; magnetotherapy; physiotherapy; and yoga therapy.

As part of the renovation, 20 cottage units are available to promote good health. This apart, 16 independent AC and non-AC rooms along with 16 wards with 32 beds have been renovated. Well-maintained general wards with 60 beds are available in a separate block with in-house treatment facilities. Forty percent of these beds are set aside for white-card holders. The new dining hall can seat 100 people at a time. The menu for patients has also been redesigned to make it more elaborate while abiding by naturopathy norms.

Medical superintendent Dr. Sonti Bhavani said the institute treated over 3,000 inpatients and 10,000 outpatients a year with a high satisfaction rate among patients. She hoped that more people would become aware of the facility and make good use of it.