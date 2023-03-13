Harish Rao directs NIMS to start internal online system for patient monitoring

March 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated March 14, 2023 11:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

An internal online system has to be started at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, from the time the outpatients register themselves till their treatment is done, said Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday at a monthly review meeting of NIMS and MNJ Cancer Hospital.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister said a comprehensive plan has to be rolled out so that details of inpatients (IP) and outpatients (OP) can be recorded department-wise on a regular basis. The government is making continuous efforts to ensure that there is no shortage of beds in the NIMS emergency ward. Once the patient gets stabilised, they have to be shifted to the respective wards so that the beds in the emergency ward remain available, he added.

Mr. Rao also asked the hospital administration to stop the passage of vehicles from inside the hospital premises, which people use as a shortcut from Banjara Hills to Panjagutta, and vice versa. He said that this causes a lot of sound and air pollution and security personnel should ensure that this is stopped.

Speaking about MNJ Cancer Hospital, the Minister directed the authorities to increase the number of mobile cancer screening programmes in districts. The newly launched modular operation theatres are now operational and a new block of 300 beds will be inaugurated after the election model code of conduct ends, he added.