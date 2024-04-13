GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Harish Rao canvasses for BRS candidate for Karimnagar LS seat

April 13, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BRS senior leader and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao called upon the residents of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency to elect BRS candidate B. Vinod Kumar in the upcoming election to make their voices heard in the Lok Sabha and usher in all-round development of the constituency.

Mr. Harish addressed street corner meetings in various parts of Karimnagar town late on Friday evening as part of the election campaign to garner support for Mr. Vinod Kumar.

Outlining the achievements of the previous BRS government, he said Karimnagar witnessed phenomenal development in BRS’s 10-year rule.

He hit out at the Congress government, alleging that it failed to deliver on its promises, including a monthly pension of ₹4,000 for elderly persons and widow, unemployment allowance and ₹500 bonus a quintal of paddy, among others.

Unemployment rate increased in the country under the BJP dispensation at the Centre in the past 10 years, he alleged.

He slammed the BJP sitting MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accusing him of failing to bring even a single medical college or Navodaya school to the constituency in the past five years.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.