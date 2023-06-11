Harish lays foundation stone for 100-bed govt. hospital at KPHB

June 11, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Health T.Harish Rao on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed government hospital at KPHB fifth phase. The construction is expected to be completed within nine months.

With a doctor strength of 35 working round the clock, the hospital would be equipped to handle deliveries. The Minister said that earlier only 30% of deliveries were taking place in government hospitals, but has increased to 70% now.

On Telangana Health Day, which is to be celebrated on June 14, the government will start distribution of KCR Nutrition Kits across the State, Mr.Harish Rao announced.