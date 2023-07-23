Harish calls for 10-minute mosquito defense in every home on Sundays

July 23, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Health T.Harish Rao participated in a 10-minute mosquito prevention drive at his residence in Kokapet on Sunday, cleaning stored water and removing garbage, and also emphasised on the importance of keeping surroundings clean, especially during monsoon.

Like last year, the Minister is engaging in the 10:10:10 initiative which urges citizens to spare 10 minutes at 10 a.m. for 10 Sundays to combat mosquito breeding grounds.

Addressing the media, Mr.Harish Rao appealed to the people to take preventive action at their respective homes and workplaces. He emphasised that eliminating mosquito breeding sites such as flower pots, coolers, and coconut shells is essential in preventing diseases like dengue and malaria.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the staff of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and gram panchayats are tirelessly working to keep the streets clean, the Minister highlighted the pivotal role that citizens can play in keeping their homes free from potential larval breeding and vector-borne diseases.

Mr.Harish Rao also reassured the public that the government is fully prepared to handle infectious diseases during monsoon. Adequate provisions, including necessary medicines and facilities, have been made available at all government hospitals across the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.