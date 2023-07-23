Harish calls for 10-minute mosquito defense in every home on Sundays

July 23, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Health T.Harish Rao participated in a 10-minute mosquito prevention drive at his residence in Kokapet on Sunday, cleaning stored water and removing garbage, and also emphasised on the importance of keeping surroundings clean, especially during monsoon.

Like last year, the Minister is engaging in the 10:10:10 initiative which urges citizens to spare 10 minutes at 10 a.m. for 10 Sundays to combat mosquito breeding grounds.

Hon'ble Minister Harish Rao Garu sets an example! Cleaning his house this Sunday at 10 am for 10 mins,he emphasizes good health at home.Let's follow his lead,dedicating Sundays to tidy surroundings and clear stagnant water.Together,we prevent diseases,build a healthier community! pic.twitter.com/lqxYfrvYIV — Office of Harish Rao (@HarishRaoOffice) July 23, 2023

Addressing the media, Mr.Harish Rao appealed to the people to take preventive action at their respective homes and workplaces. He emphasised that eliminating mosquito breeding sites such as flower pots, coolers, and coconut shells is essential in preventing diseases like dengue and malaria.

While the staff of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and gram panchayats are tirelessly working to keep the streets clean, the Minister highlighted the pivotal role that citizens can play in keeping their homes free from potential larval breeding and vector-borne diseases.

Mr.Harish Rao also reassured the public that the government is fully prepared to handle infectious diseases during monsoon. Adequate provisions, including necessary medicines and facilities, have been made available at all government hospitals across the State.