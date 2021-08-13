Haridaspur finds place in textbooks

HARIDASPUR

The village is a pioneer in ‘Save Girl Child’

Bhavya Sri is a third girl in her family in this village located in Kondapur mandal of Sangareddy district, about 25 km from the district headquarters, with about 1,000-strong population, 816 as per 2011 census. She was born on January 1, 2020, about one and a half years ago. She was unwanted in the family at that time. The entire family was disappointed over having third girl child in the family.

Knowing this, panchayat sarpanch Md. Shafi and panchayat secretary Rohit Kulakarni took the initiative and met the family. They convinced the family that birth of a girl-child was nothing wrong and should be welcomed. They celebrated the event and from then the panchayat has been celebrating the birth of every girl in the village by lighting lamps and distributing sweets. Not only that, Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts were opened in the names of 74 girls with the help of donors, out of which 25 are from panchayat administration.

Now the village got a rare honour. The activity of the village was mentioned in the Intermediate first year English textbook – Keep Going, INTERactive English. In 253rd page under Reading Comprehension Passages, the activity of the villages was mentioned.

“Save Girl Child- Save Mankind: Gender bias is a global problem. Its intensity in India is intriguing for reasons both obscure and obvious. Yet, at times we see brilliant rays of hope emanating from unexpected quarters. An instance of this is an inspiring move initiated at Haridaspur village of Kondapur village in Sangareddy district by sarpanch Shafi to save girl children and to encourage their education. Proving that good manners too are infectious, the movement started spreading fast, far and wide. In just a year of its beginning, handful of villages have already started following the example. Inspired by this movement, Yeddumailaram village (Kandi mandal) set a record by opening SSY account for 72 girl children in a single day,” it was mentioned in the textbook.

The villagers expressed happiness over their village finding place in a textbook.

“We wish to move one more step ahead with new initiative Bete ko padhav ki beti ko bachav (teach the the boy to save the girl) on the lines of Beti bachav beti Padhav,” Mr Shafi and Mr Rohit told The Hindu.