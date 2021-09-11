Harassment drives girl to suicide

Upset over alleged constant harassment by a 24-year-old youth on the “pretext of love”, a 15-year-old girl of Venkatagiri village in Khammam rural mandal committed suicide on Friday. The girl, student of a local school, allegedly swallowed pesticide at her home while her parents were away in connection with farm-related work on Thursday evening, sources said. On their return, her parents found her lying unconscious in her room. They shifted her to a hospital in Khammam where she died on Friday night.

Her parents filed a complaint against Sai Krishna, a local youth, accusing him of stalking their daughter.

Based on their complaint, the Khammam rural police registered a case and booked Sai Krishna under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC. The incident triggered widespread outrage in Venkatagiri with relatives of the victim demanding harsh punishment for the accused.

Meanwhile, Telangana Inti Party State general secretary B Somaiah consoled the grieving family members at the mortuary in the District Headquarters Hospital.

Mr Somaiah alleged that the minor girl ended her life unable to bear constant harassment by the accused. “He must be punished severely in the quickest possible time,” Mr Somaiah said in a statement.

(Roshini, suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)