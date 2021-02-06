Harassment charge against airline staff

Airlines responds with extortion complaint against woman

The manager of an airport services company, the subsidiary of a popular private airlines, was booked by the RGIA police of Cyberabad on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.

The 30-year-old victim from RB Nagar in Shamshabad, who works for another airport support agency at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), had applied for a job at the accused’s company two months ago. “She accused the company manager Srikanth (35) of expecting sexual favours to appoint her,” police said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Srikanth and a probe is on. Police said the airlines have also lodged a complaint against the victim, accusing her of extortion and threatening.