‘Harassed’ woman kills son-in-law

Hyderabad

29 October 2020 23:03 IST

‘The two were in a relationship before’

A 38-year-old woman allegedly killed her son-in-law at her residence in Sri Nagar Colony of Ramanthapur here on Thursday.

Valluri Anitha, who worked at a catering service, stabbed Peram Naveen Kumar (32) to death. Later, she walked into the Uppal police station and confessed to the crime. She accused Naveen of physically harassing her ever since they were released from jail after being arrested by Meerpet police for abetting the suicide of her daughter Vandana.

Uppal inspector N. Ch. Ranga Swamy said that Naveen’s wife Vandana (19) committed suicide a few months ago after she learnt about her mother’s illicit relationship with her husband.

Both Naveen and Anitha were known to each other for quite some time in their line of work and were in a relationship. Fearing that Naveen would leave her in case he got married to another woman, Anitha performed Vandana’s marriage with the former in November last.

“The marriage was performed with an intention to continue their illegal intimacy, but Vandana was unaware of their plan. When she came to know about her mother’s relationship with Naveen, she warned them to live separately, but in vain. Later, she ended her life,” the inspector said. When Vandana asked Anitha to stay away from her husband, the latter threatened her with dire consequences, he said.

After being released on bail, Naveen started harassing Anitha for ‘ruining’ his life and asked her to settle the case by talking to her other children.

“Unable to bear the harassment, she hatched a plan to kill him and on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, she picked up an argument with Naveen and stabbed him to death,” Mr. Ranga Swamy said.