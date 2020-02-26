‘Harassed’ for dowry, woman ends life

HYDERABAD

26 February 2020 22:24 IST

A 23-year-old woman committed suicide after her husband and in-laws harassed her for dowry, Vanasthalipuram police said.

The victim hanged herself to death at her house in Hariharapuram Colony on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim and her husband, identified as S Raghavender (31), were married in June 2018. After four months of marriage, her husband mother-in-law, sisters-in-law and father-in-law allegedly demanded more dowry and began to harass her.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, the victim’s family and in-laws sat together and proposed a divorce. However, the in-laws refused and asked the victim to return home with Raghaveder after which the harassment continued.

Police said that after coming to know that the victim had committed suicide, Raghavender also allegedly tried to commit suicide. Police booked a case under Section 304 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.

(There is always someone to listen at: +91406620200 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshini)