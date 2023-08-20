ADVERTISEMENT

Harassed by son for property share, elderly couple end life

August 20, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple ended their life unable to bear alleged harassment by their elder son over a property dispute at Ashireddypally village in Chandurthi mandal in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said 69-year-old K. Devaiah and his 60-year-old wife Lakshmi allegedly entered a suicide pact and ended their life at their house in the small hours of the day. They took the extreme step hours after their elder son allegedly abused them for refusing to demolish their old house and give his ‘share’ of the property.

The couple was found dead in their old house by some neighbours in the early hours of the day. The Chandurthi Police registered a case against the elder son of the deceased couple under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44/ 040 66202000/2001)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US