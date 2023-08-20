Harassed by son for property share, elderly couple end life

August 20, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

An elderly couple ended their life unable to bear alleged harassment by their elder son over a property dispute at Ashireddypally village in Chandurthi mandal in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said 69-year-old K. Devaiah and his 60-year-old wife Lakshmi allegedly entered a suicide pact and ended their life at their house in the small hours of the day. They took the extreme step hours after their elder son allegedly abused them for refusing to demolish their old house and give his ‘share’ of the property.

The couple was found dead in their old house by some neighbours in the early hours of the day. The Chandurthi Police registered a case against the elder son of the deceased couple under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) and are investigating.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44/ 040 66202000/2001)