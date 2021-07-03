Happy to see sports coming back: Gopi

HYDERABAD

03 July 2021 20:06 IST

Sporting activity is coming back to life over a year after the COVID-19 pandemic put brakes on it and badminton coach P. Gopichand couldn’t be happier.

At ‘The Drona Factor – Sculpting the Arjuna’s organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation here on Saturday, Mr Gopichand said the pandemic disrupted several sports careers but he was glad that many athletes exhibited a fighting spirit and handled setbacks well. “At the same time, the pandemic gave them time to work on their weaknesses and catch up with what they always longed for,” he said.

On the occasion, the coach said that six courts were coming up at his academy in Gachibowli, thanks to the support of Kotak, along with a Sports Science Centre and a Coach Development Centre.

About 150 delegates attended the session after which a special logo was unveiled by past chairpersons of FICCI Ladies’ Organisation-Hyderabad, Pinky Reddy and Manju Reddy in the the presence of current chairperson Uma Chigurupati.